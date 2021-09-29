Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $183.41 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

