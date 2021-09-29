Kwikswap Protocol Price Up 434.6% Over Last Week (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 434.6% higher against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $993,027.96 and $441,738.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

