Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 40,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,982,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

