Korea Investment CORP Sells 40,400 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 372.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

