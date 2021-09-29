Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 107.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after buying an additional 1,119,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.