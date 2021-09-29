Korea Investment CORP Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 954,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after buying an additional 51,552 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

