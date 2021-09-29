Korea Investment CORP Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

