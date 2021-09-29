Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems as reflected by second quarter results. Strong comparable order intake in Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health businesses are positive. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

