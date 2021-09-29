Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 833 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

