Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 33,391 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 387,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,014,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 157,063 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NESR opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

