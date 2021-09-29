Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 738.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.