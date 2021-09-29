Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Corsair Gaming worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 27.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.