Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $173.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.84. 486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after buying an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after buying an additional 157,543 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

