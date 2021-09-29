KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

LII stock opened at $302.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.