Keybank National Association OH Sells 42,528 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,528 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $47,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

