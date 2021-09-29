Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $43,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

