Keybank National Association OH Has $24.99 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

LLY stock opened at $221.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day moving average is $220.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $212.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

