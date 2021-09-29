Keybank National Association OH Has $21.33 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,719,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $197.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average is $187.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.16 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

