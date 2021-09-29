Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.69% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $56,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.