Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 56,902 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,735,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,497,000 after buying an additional 379,144 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 22.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $51,079,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 632,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

