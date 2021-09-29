Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

