Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.61 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Discerene Group LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $275,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

NYSE SLB opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

