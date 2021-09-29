Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.19 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

