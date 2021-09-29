Kenneth William Pickering Acquires 15,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$644.39 million and a PE ratio of 68.79. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 12.7700008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.