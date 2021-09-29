Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 3.2% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $81,002,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $61,695,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $59,347,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $31,446,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

TPX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

