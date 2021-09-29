Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Invests $11.99 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,000. Walmart comprises about 4.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.22. 68,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,822. The company has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.