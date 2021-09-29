KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Also, the top and the bottom line grew 46.9% and 97.6%, respectively, year over year. KB Home’s number of homes delivered grew 35% from the year-ago level. Its quarter-end backlog totaled 10,694 homes, up 58% from a year ago. The company is expected to benefit from backlog (in value) that grew 89% from the prior-year period to $4.84 billion. A robust backlog level, a strong line-up of community openings and a solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate roughly $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion in housing revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. However, material cost inflation and higher wage resulting from labor shortages are concerns for KB Home.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

KBH opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

