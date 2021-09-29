Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,038. The company has a market capitalization of $992.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

