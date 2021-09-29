JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Lifted by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,877 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.