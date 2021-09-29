JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 25

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Russian Securities’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock opened at GBX 862 ($11.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 777.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 722.02. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 864.42 ($11.29).

In related news, insider Ashley Dunster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($19,545.34). Also, insider Eric Sanderson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

