JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,050.30 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.91). Approximately 23,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 9,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($14.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,056.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,027.62.

Get JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.