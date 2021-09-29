JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to “Overweight”

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $265.47 on Monday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

