JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $862.37 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,834,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.81% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $862,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,974,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

JAGG opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $56.02.

