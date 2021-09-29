JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $715.07 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,347,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $715,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.