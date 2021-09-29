JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.70% of Diamondback Energy worth $969,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.