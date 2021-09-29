JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €780.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €682.17 ($802.55).

