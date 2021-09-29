Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 182,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 155,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $431.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.