John Constantine Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $1,675,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $819,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

