Jill Putman Sells 6,100 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.