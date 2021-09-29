Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.