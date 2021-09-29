Jennison Associates LLC Sells 28,555 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Etsy worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

