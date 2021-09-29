Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7,831.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,951 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $30,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of OSK opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

