Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $2,941,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

