Jennison Associates LLC Has $33.73 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

