Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 23,163 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $42,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average of $218.98. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.