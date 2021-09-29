JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.67. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 885,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after buying an additional 601,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

