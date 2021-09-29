Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 596,682 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up approximately 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $50,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $32,026,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $13,038,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 79.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $123.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

