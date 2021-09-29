Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 69,663 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 782.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $27,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,424. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

