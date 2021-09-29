Jefferies Group LLC Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.60. 345,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.09 and its 200-day moving average is $242.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,902,571.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

