JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Decreased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 1.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. CLSA dropped their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

